PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBBI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

