Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Ship Finance International in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ship Finance International has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.31 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cullen Keith purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.05 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 92,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ship Finance International by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

