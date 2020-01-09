Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

ESTE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

