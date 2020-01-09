Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Crossamerica Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. Crossamerica Partners has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a PE ratio of 156.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 7,486,131 shares of Crossamerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

