Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Get Cabot Microelectronics alerts:

CCMP opened at $148.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.97. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1,365.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.