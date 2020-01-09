Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 20%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX)’s stock price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36, 50,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 379,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

