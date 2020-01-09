Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Trading Down 5.6%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.89, approximately 1,139,642 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 827% from the average daily volume of 122,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIR. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

