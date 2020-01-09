Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Trading Down 5.6%

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.89, approximately 1,139,642 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 827% from the average daily volume of 122,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR)
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
