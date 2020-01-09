Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Shares Up 8.4%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.67, 3,511,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 599% from the average session volume of 502,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $195.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $2,143,400. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.