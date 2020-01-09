Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 0.7% Higher

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.25, 4,748,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 331% from the average session volume of 1,100,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $277.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

