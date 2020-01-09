ValuEngine Downgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to Strong Sell

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZUL. Buckingham Research upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of -0.49. Azul has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.96.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.71 million. Azul had a return on equity of 141.80% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Azul will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.