SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Up 2%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) shares shot up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.39, 473,802 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,716,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDC. Bank of America began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,806,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,326,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

