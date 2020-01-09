Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Trading Up 11.5%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 55,987 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 113,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Analysts predict that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Town Sports International news, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 21,508 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $37,854.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,617.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLUB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Town Sports International by 115.3% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

