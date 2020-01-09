Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 50,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,352,770 shares.The stock last traded at $28.52 and had previously closed at $28.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $560,847,140.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $523,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.