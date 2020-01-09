Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $307.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.94.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

