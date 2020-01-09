ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.
ANIP stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
