ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

ANIP stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $51.59 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

