Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.59. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Akbank T.A.S.
