Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $609.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $50.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

