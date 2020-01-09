Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) to Hold

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HABT. Wedbush downgraded Habit Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of HABT opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a market cap of $363.22 million, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. Habit Restaurants has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.16.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Habit Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 185,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 127,514 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 934,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 548,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

