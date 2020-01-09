Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.34

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.34 and last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.11.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average is $188.48.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
