Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.34

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.34 and last traded at $200.34, with a volume of 936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average is $188.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 214.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

