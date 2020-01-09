Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $997.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

