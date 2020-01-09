Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.40

Big Rock Brewery Inc (TSE:BR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 9900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Big Rock Brewery Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.