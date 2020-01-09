Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) to “Buy”

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

GOGO stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $502.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 12.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 703,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

