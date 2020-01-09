Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd (CVE:PE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 377000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile (CVE:PE)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

