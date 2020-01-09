Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $115.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 946,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 16.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Microchip Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

