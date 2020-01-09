Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.74

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 11898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 125.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 93.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 620,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 300,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 46,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

