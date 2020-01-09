DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading 20% Higher

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp (TSE:DCM) traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, 141,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 93,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,180.09.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.22 million for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

