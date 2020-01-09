Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.29

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.29 and last traded at C$95.83, with a volume of 162797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$94.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9495776 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total value of C$7,341,226.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,518,251.37.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.