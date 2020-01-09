Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.18

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.18 and last traded at $145.14, with a volume of 55026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.54.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $1,048,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

