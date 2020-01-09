Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 215700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

