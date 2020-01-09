Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 72000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

