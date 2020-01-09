Head-To-Head Contrast: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Health Catalyst (NYSE:HCAT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

This table compares Health Catalyst and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HUYA $678.27 million 6.74 -$281.83 million $0.10 209.50

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst N/A N/A N/A HUYA 5.50% 5.88% 4.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10 HUYA 0 0 10 0 3.00

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $26.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than HUYA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Health Catalyst on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.