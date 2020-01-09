Financial Contrast: ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) & Emergent Biosolutions (NASDAQ:EBS)

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Biosolutions has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Emergent Biosolutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEALAND PHARMA/S 0 1 4 0 2.80 Emergent Biosolutions 0 1 5 0 2.83

ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.15%. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. Given Emergent Biosolutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent Biosolutions is more favorable than ZEALAND PHARMA/S.

Profitability

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Emergent Biosolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEALAND PHARMA/S N/A -43.92% -36.02% Emergent Biosolutions 0.42% 10.05% 4.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZEALAND PHARMA/S and Emergent Biosolutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEALAND PHARMA/S $6.02 million 172.90 $92.07 million $3.00 10.90 Emergent Biosolutions $782.40 million 3.63 $62.70 million $2.33 23.63

ZEALAND PHARMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emergent Biosolutions. ZEALAND PHARMA/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent Biosolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emergent Biosolutions beats ZEALAND PHARMA/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids. The company offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Vaxchora, a cholera vaccine; and Vivotif, a typhoid vaccine. It also provides NARCAN for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; RSDL (Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit), a medical device to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; and Trobigard for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. In addition, the company offers raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to treat inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for treating botulinum disease; and VIGIV (vaccinia immune globulin intravenous) that addresses complications from smallpox vaccination. Further, it provides NuThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CHIKUNGUNYA, a chikungunya virus-like particle vaccine; ADENOVIRUS 4/7, a live attenuated vaccine; rVSV-Lassa, a vaccine for prevention of Lassa fever; rVSV-Marburg, a vaccine for prevention of Marburg hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-Sudan, vaccine for prevention of Sudan hemorrhagic fever; rVSV-QUAD, a vaccine for prevention of hemorrhagic fever; and rVSV-Ebola, a vaccine for prevention of Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Additionally, the company offers FLU-IGIV to treat Influenza A infection in hospitalized patients; and ZIKV-IG, a prophylaxis for Zika infections, as well as contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

