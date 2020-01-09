Contrasting SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Silicon Motion Technology (OTCMKTS:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SUMCO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SUMCO CORP/ADR pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silicon Motion Technology has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Motion Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 6 0 2.45 SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.63%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than SUMCO CORP/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 13.16% 13.22% 10.75% SUMCO CORP/ADR 16.54% 16.31% 9.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 3.47 $98.07 million $3.41 14.95 SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 1.64 $527.76 million $3.62 9.08

SUMCO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Motion Technology. SUMCO CORP/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

