Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Iron Mountain reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.39%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,704,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,962,000 after buying an additional 287,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

