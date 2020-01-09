Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. First Horizon National reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

FHN opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $124,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

