Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €120.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.07 ($121.01).

FRA MRK opened at €112.90 ($131.28) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.53. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA a €120.00 Price Target
Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA a €120.00 Price Target
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Hannover Re
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Hannover Re
LEG Immobilien Given a €122.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts
LEG Immobilien Given a €122.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts
Barclays Analysts Give Merck KGaA a €88.00 Price Target
Barclays Analysts Give Merck KGaA a €88.00 Price Target
RWE PT Set at €32.50 by Goldman Sachs Group
RWE PT Set at €32.50 by Goldman Sachs Group
Siltronic Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts
Siltronic Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report