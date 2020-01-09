Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €120.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.07 ($121.01).

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

FRA MRK opened at €112.90 ($131.28) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €100.53. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.