Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €133.40 ($155.12) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €135.96 ($158.09).

HNR1 stock opened at €173.50 ($201.74) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €155.34. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

