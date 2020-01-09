LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.10 ($132.67).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €108.35 ($125.99) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is €103.41 and its 200-day moving average is €103.65.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.