Barclays Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €88.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.07 ($121.01).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €112.90 ($131.28) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.53. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

