Barclays Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €88.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.07 ($121.01).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €112.90 ($131.28) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.53. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

