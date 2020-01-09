RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €32.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €32.50 ($37.79) price target by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.94 ($32.49).

FRA:RWE opened at €27.17 ($31.59) on Tuesday. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.85.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

