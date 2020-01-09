Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAF. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.86 ($87.04).

WAF opened at €91.00 ($105.81) on Monday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €84.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.51.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

