Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €53.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.81 ($49.78).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €46.19 ($53.71) on Monday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.71.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

