Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SENS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of LON:SENS opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.80) on Thursday. Sensyne Health has a 12-month low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 190 ($2.50). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.79 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

