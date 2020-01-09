Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,166.25 ($28.50).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,153 ($28.32) on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,005.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders purchased 1,099 shares of company stock worth $2,396,268 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

