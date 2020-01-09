BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,075 ($27.30) to GBX 2,035 ($26.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,783.21 ($23.46).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,808.40 ($23.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,751.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,793.60. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.31.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

