FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Circassia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.33.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

