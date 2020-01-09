MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) PT Raised to GBX 1,050 at Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLE. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 898 ($11.81).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

GLE stock opened at GBX 923.40 ($12.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.18 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 964.24 ($12.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 875.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 822.98.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total value of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.