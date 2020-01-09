GYM Group (LON:GYM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.50 ($4.35).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 288.50 ($3.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 257.53. The firm has a market cap of $400.48 million and a PE ratio of 45.08. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 302.63 ($3.98).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

