Maintel’s (MAI) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Maintel (LON:MAI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Maintel stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. Maintel has a 52-week low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.
About Maintel
