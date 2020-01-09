Maintel’s (MAI) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Maintel (LON:MAI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Maintel stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 million and a PE ratio of 11.59. Maintel has a 52-week low of GBX 376 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 610 ($8.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About Maintel

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

