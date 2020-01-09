Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Works co uk (LON:WRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON WRKS opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95. Works co uk has a 1 year low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.84).
Works co uk Company Profile
