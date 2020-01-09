Works co uk (LON:WRKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Works co uk (LON:WRKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON WRKS opened at GBX 32.20 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.58. The company has a market cap of $20.13 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95. Works co uk has a 1 year low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.84).

Works co uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

